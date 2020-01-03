10 deaths, 29 cases of coronavirus in Washington state

The first U.S. deaths from coronavirus were confirmed in King County. Ten people have died and 29 others have tested positive in the state.

EVERETT, Wash. — On Wednesday, more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were announced, bringing the total of those who tested positive in Washington state to 39, including 10 people who died.

Most of these cases are connected to a possible outbreak at Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland.

King County Public Health officials said that number is expected to rise as more people are tested.

King County deaths: 9

On Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health announced 10 new cases of coronavirus in King County, including one death. Specific information about the new cases was not immediately available.

A man in his 50s who was admitted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Feb. 24 and died Feb. 26 tested positive for coronavirus, a hospital spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. The patient had underlying medical conditions and had been transferred from Life Care Center in Kirkland. This is now the first person in the country to die of coronavirus.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of Life Care died at her family home on Feb. 26. She was never hospitalized.

A man in his 50s was a patient at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland. He had underlying health conditions, Duchin said. The man had no history of travel outside of the U.S. or known contact with anyone who had COVID-19. This man was originally the first reported person to die of coronavirus.

A man in his 70s was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. He had underlying health conditions and died on Feb. 29.

A man in his 70s was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. The man had underlying health conditions and died on March 1.

A woman in her 70s was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. The woman had underlying health conditions and died on March 1.

A woman in her 80s was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in critical condition. She had underlying health conditions and died on March 1.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of Life Care Center in Kirkland died on March 2.

King County cases: 22

A man in his 60s is hospitalized at Valley Medical Center in Renton. This man has underlying health conditions. He is in critical but stable condition, according to King County Public Health officials.

A man in his 60s is hospitalized at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. This man has underlying health conditions and is in critical condition.

A woman in her 50s who was infected after visiting South Korea between Feb. 7-23. She works at a Federal Way United States Postal Office but did not come in contact with the public, according to Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer of Public Health Seattle & King County. The woman's husband, who did not travel to South Korea but has been in the same house as her, is under quarantine.

A woman in her 40s who is employed by Life Care Center in Kirkland. The CDC is responding to a possible outbreak at the nursing facility. There are over 50 individuals associated with Life Care Center who are showing respiratory symptoms or who have been hospitalized with pneumonia and are being tested for COVID-19, according to Duchin.

A woman in her 90s is hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. She had underlying health conditions and is in critical condition.

A man in his 70s was hospitalized at Evergreen Health in Kirkland. He had underlying health conditions and is in critical condition.

A man in his 50s is hospitalized at Highline Hospital in stable but critical condition. He had no known exposures and no underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who is a resident of Life Care was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. She is in critical condition.

A woman in her 40s who is employed by Life Care Center was never hospitalized and recovering at home.

A female in her 60s who was never hospitalized. The woman is a family member of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

A man in his 70s who is a "frequent visitor" of Life Care. His hospitalization status is unknown.

A man in his 20s is hospitalized at Swedish Issaquah with unknown exposure.

Snohomish County deaths: 1





A Snohomish County man in his 40s who was a patient at EvergreenHealth has died. It is not connected to Life Care Center.

Snohomish County cases: 7

On Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health announced two new cases of coronavirus in Snohomish County. Specific information about the new cases was not immediately available.

A student at Henry M. Jackson High School in Mill Creek has tested positive for coronavirus. The school was closed Saturday, Sunday, and Monday for deep cleaning. District superintendent Dr. Ian Saltzman said no other students have shown symptoms so far.

A Snohomish County man was the first person in the country to test positive for the virus back in January. He has since fully recovered and is back out in the public.

A woman in her 40s is being hospitalized. She has underlying health conditions.

A man in his 40s who worked at Life Care Center in Kirkland is isolated at home.

A woman in her 60s hospitalized with underlying conditions.

What are coronavirus symptoms?



The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization.

Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.