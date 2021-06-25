The push is on to 100 days with less than 100 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

Shelby County leaders celebrated Friday after the county hit 50 days with less than 100 new COVID-19 cases this week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County leaders celebrated Friday after the county hit 50 days with less than 100 new COVID-19 cases this week. And they want to keep the trend going for at least another 50 days.

It’s the first time this has happened since pandemic started.

If the cases continue as they are, Shelby County will mark 100 days with less than 100 new cases on August 10th.

Shelby County Mayor Harris said it’s thanks, in part, to the way the community rallied together during the pandemic.

“We've all made sacrifices. We've all done the hard work to keep our neighbors and our families safe. This was a unified effort that was unimaginable a year and half ago but we did it, we all did it,” said Mayor Harris. “Strangers began leaving food boxes and care packages on the porches of seniors in need. Neighbors began to create caravans so they could celebrate the graduations and accomplishments and the homegoings of their friends and loved ones. Families used video tools to remain together while staying apart. As a result of all of that effort, our case counts have remained relatively stable.”

Mayor Harris is now encouraging everyone to get vaccinated to help reach the new goal of 100 days with less than 100 new cases over the summer.