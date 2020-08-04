12 people test positive for COVID-19 at Marion, AR, nursing home

All those who tested positive are in quarantine.

MARION, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health says 12 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at a Marion nursing home.

According to the department, 10 residents and two employees at Willowbend Healthcare and Rehab tested positive as of Tuesday.

Those who tested positive are being quarantined at the facility, and ongoing testing of all other residents and employees is underway.

The department says it is working closely with the nursing home. Further details have not been released.

