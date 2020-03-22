168 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, nearly 800 negative tests

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are currently 168 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas and over 700 people have tested negative for coronavirus.

As of 8:40 a.m. on Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 165 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a press conference Saturday that there were currently no plans for a shelter-in-place order in Arkansas at this time.

Key facts to know:

168 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

119 people are under investigation

791 negative test results

All public schools are closed until April 17

All restaurants and bars are directed to operate under carry-out and to-go options only "until further notice."

Monday, March 23:

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting 168 positive COVID-19 cases in the state. According to ADH's site, a total of 959 people have been tested and 791 test results have come back negative.

Sunday, March 22:

6:30 p.m.:

President Donald Trump says he’s ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ship mobile hospital centers to the hard-hit states of Washington, California and New York amid the coronavirus pandemic. For New York, that would mean another 1,000 hospital beds.

MORE INFO: White House coronavirus task force gives update on US response

2:30 p.m.:

Between 8,000 and 10,000 Arkansans have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus pandemic began.

2:10 p.m.:

Gov. Hutchinson encourages those going stir crazy to go outside, but to still adhere to the social distancing measures of remaining six feet apart and not being around 10 or more people.

1:55 p.m.:

Gov. Hutchinson said the state received only 25% of the personal protective equipment (PPE), which includes gloves, masks, etc. it requested from the federal government.

"After we exhaust that supply, we are on our own."

Dr. Cam Patterson with UAMS said the hospital will start doing COVID-19 testing tomorrow, March 23, and will prioritize in-patients who need testing and healthcare workers who are suspected of having the illness.

1:45 p.m.:

Tested positive:

10 children

62 adults aged 65 and older

93 adults aged 19-64

19 patients are currently being hospitalized with 12 in the ICU, 6 of those patients are on a ventilator.

A total of 35 residents and 6 members of staff in nursing homes that are being investigated have tested positive for COVID-19.

12:53 p.m.:

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting that there are 165 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.

There are 52 confirmed cases in Pulaski County, 25 in Cleburne County, and 20 in Jefferson County.

The jump from 118 cases to 165 cases is the largest one day increase for coronavirus cases in Arkansas.

Saturday, March 21

1:40 p.m.:

Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, says of the current 118 cases in Arkansas:

9 are children

32 are ages 65+

77 are ages 19-64

Ethnicity rates are 21% African-American and 68% white.

13 COVID-19 cases are hospitalized with seven in the ICU

UAMS officials said they are increasing their testing capacity and should be able to run 240 daily tests starting on Sunday.

WATCH MOST RECENT PRESS CONFERENCE:

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19: