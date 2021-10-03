“The bills don’t stop just because you lost your job,” said Tony Ivory, a Memphis resident.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congress is on the verge of passing the $1.9 trillion COVID stimulus bill.

The historic legislation proposes to give relief to millions of Americans affected during the year-long pandemic. The bill is the largest yet and we're taking a look at its impact on poverty. Local 24 News reporter Brittani Moncrease spoke with a Memphis resident and organization in the fight against the issue.

Poverty is a systemic issue with many parts overlapping. This latest stimulus package is one that plans to attack the problem head on.

“The bills don’t stop just because you lost your job,” said Tony Ivory, a Memphis resident.

For Ivory, the bills kept coming and coming. He lost his job at the beginning of the pandemic and paid child support weekly, but when the first stimulus check rolled out, Ivory didn't received it.

“They said even though you’ve been paying every week, they still in the rear. We’re going to take your stimulus,” said Ivory. “Mentally, that was the hardest part. It was like what is my next move.”

Ivory is banking on help from the latest stimulus bill aiming to cut poverty starting with child tax credits. Families with children would receive a monthly check starting in July from $250-300 per child. Individuals making $75,000 and couples up to $150,000 would get $1,400. Plus they would receive an additional $1,400 for each dependent.

“I believe this is the largest bill of its kind in the history of America,” said David Jordan, Agape Child and Family Services President and CEO. “We work with almost 11-hundred families. 47% of those that we’ve talked to recently said that they had loss income, loss their employment due to COVID. With as significant COVID has been, we have to have some kind of significant response.”

The $1.9 trillion bill also targets unemployment benefits, education, and programs for low-income families. It would cut child poverty by 45% and 50% among Black families.

“When you look at Memphis relative to poverty, child poverty or poverty in terms of families, historically Memphis is in the top five of communities of 500,000 or more,” said Jordan.

He said only 2.6% of those born in and living in poverty make it out in Memphis.

Hear from a Memphis resident, Tony Ivory, who lost his job at the beginning of the pandemic and fighting to stay afloat. pic.twitter.com/ncKY1RV0Ym — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) March 10, 2021

“Something like this, in my opinion, is a critical bridge to help. Does it answer everything? No. Are there systemic matters that have to continue to be put on the table? You bet,” said Jordan.

“I think for many of us with the right budgeting and planning, this could be a start to a new beginning,” said Ivory.