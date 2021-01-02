1st dose appointments open for Whitehaven COVID-19 vaccination site

SWTCC campus site opens Friday, February 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Appointments can be made now for COVID-19 vaccinations to be administered this week in Whitehaven.

The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) is partnering with Southwest Tennessee Community College (SWTCC),to begin offering first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Whitehaven Center at 1234 Finley Drive on Friday, February 5.

Pfizer first dose vaccines will be offered on both a drive-thru and walk-in basis, by appointment only each Tuesday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through February 27, for those currently eligible to be vaccinated.

Links to sign up for appointments are posted on the Health Department’s COVID-19 landing page, here. If you do not have internet access, you can call 901-222-7468 (901-222-SHOT) between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

1st dose appointments now available for 1a1 and 1a2 groups and persons age 75+ at two locations: Southwest Tennessee Community College at 1234 Finley Rd & Appling Emissions Site at 2355 Appling City Cove. Go to https://t.co/SdCYWhYfGJ or call 901-222-SHOT(7468) for assistance. pic.twitter.com/n5xqIN7Vyz — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) February 1, 2021

Those who are currently eligible to be vaccinated include first responders, health care workers, funeral/mortuary workers, and anyone age 75 or older. A detailed list of populations currently eligible for vaccination is available here. Those who do not meet eligibility criteria will not be vaccinated.

