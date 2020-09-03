1st reported COVID-19 case in East Tennessee brings state total to seven

Three new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to seven .

The Tennessee Department of Health said the state now has seven COVID-19 cases confirmed, and its the first one in East Tennessee.

Health officials said Tuesday afternoon that a case had been confirmed in the Sullivan County metro area, which is in upper East Tennessee. That county includes Kingsport, Bristol and Blountville.

The fifth and six cases, two adult males, were reported out of Middle Tennessee Tuesday.

Other cases were confirmed in Davidson County, Shelby County, and Williamson County. The TDH said going forward, it will no longer identify specific counties where cases are reported -- but will report which region of Tennessee the patients are in.

The TDH said the overall risk to the public remains low as COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States.

The TDH said it will now post COVID-19 updates online at 2 p.m. each day at this link.

The State Public Health Laboratory is now running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

Tennessee's Department of Health announced this week it will no longer identify the county where new COVID-19 cases are confirmed. Critics told the Associated Press the move puts the public in the dark at what areas they may want to avoid. However, the Tennessee Department of Health said the goal is to protect patient privacy.

TDH Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

• Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

• Stay home if you are sick

• Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.