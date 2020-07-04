24 inmates, 5 staff at Arkansas prison test positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
On Monday, Gov. Hutchinson made the announcement that on-site schooling will be stopped for the rest of the school year, but will continue through online instruction.
A Russellville resident tested positive for COVID-19 after hosting a party over the weekend.
Key facts to know:
- 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 14,530 total tests
- 13,530 negative test results
- 18 reported deaths
- 201 recoveries
- All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year
Tuesday, April 7
7:00 p.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 997 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
1:40 p.m.
Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 946 cases of COVID-19:
- 21 children (ages 18 and under)
- 237 (ages 65+)
- 74 hospitalized
- 26 on ventilators
- 67% white, 23% African-American, 10% other
Dr. Smith confirmed in the 875 cases in Arkansas, there are 134 healthcare workers which include 16 physicians, 41 nurses and 19 CNAs. There have been 61 nursing home residents that have tested positive for COVID-19.
There are 24 inmates and five staff members at Forrest City Correctional Facility that have tested positive for COVID-19.
There have now been 18 total coronavirus deaths in Arkansas. Four of the deaths in Arkansas are in the 19-64 year-old age range. The rest are over the age of 65.
1:30 p.m.
Gov. Hutchinson confirmed in a press conference, there are 946 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state. There have been 1,400 tests have been given within the past 24 hours.
8:50 a.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 932 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Carroll County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Clay County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Dallas County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lafayette County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Lincoln County
- Logan County
- Lonoke County
- Miller County
- Mississippi County
- Monroe County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Ouachita County
- Perry County
- Phillips County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Prairie County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Scott County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- Sharp County
- St. Francis County
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
- Yell County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.