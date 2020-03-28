3 more bus routes added by MATA

Memphis Area Transit Authority makes additions after hearing from bus riders

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM MATA

*SERVICE UPDATE*

MATA Adds Three More Routes to Run During Reduced Levels of Service in Response to COVID-19; All Routes Effective Monday, March 30 until further notice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – In response to customers who have indicated they will have difficulty reaching certain employers who may provide essential service in Memphis and Shelby County, the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) today announced three additional routes that will also run on Monday, March 30 until further notice: Routes 7 Air Park, 32 East Parkway, and 69 Winchester. Note: The actual times that these routes will run has not been finalized yet and will be posted on matatransit.com on the Maps and Schedules page no later than Saturday at 5 p.m.

“When we first announced reduced levels of service, we were focusing on routes that were considered essential,” said MATA Chief Executive Officer Gary Rosenfeld. “But we heard from some customers today and decided that we needed to add three

more routes to try to be as responsive to their needs as possible. However, we want everyone to understand that we’re responding to the reality of our resources. With ridership dropping and knowing that several businesses are not operating at this time per current Executive Orders, we are making decisions with the information that we have at the time. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, we will likely make more adjustments of service and we are requesting that employers be as flexible as possible as well.”

The following are the routes that will operate from Monday, March 30 until further notice:

BUS SCHEDULE ROUTES THAT WILL BE IN SERVICE OPERATING ON A SUNDAY SCHEDULE

2 Madison 4 Walker 8 Chelsea 11 Frayser Raleigh 26 Hickory Hill

36 Hacks Cross 39 S Third 40 Wolfchase 42 Crosstown 50 Poplar

52 Jackson 53 Summer 56 Lamar 57 Park 64 Airport Shuttle

BUS ROUTES IN SERVICE TO PROVIDE CONNECTIONS TO ESSENTIAL SERVICES

Route 34 Walnut Grove will operate seven days per week as it normally operates Monday-Friday.

Route 500 The Groove Shuttle will operate Monday-Friday as normally scheduled to serve the Memphis Medical District area.

NEWLY ADDED: Route 7 Air Park will operate six days a week from Monday-Saturday on a modified schedule.

NEWLY ADDED: Route 32 East Parkway will operate six days a week from Monday-Saturday on a modified schedule.

NEWLY ADDED: Route 69 Winchester will operate six days a week from Monday-Saturday on a modified schedule.

TROLLEY SERVICE

The Main Street Rail Line will operate from 6:45 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 10 a.m.-6:10 p.m. on Sunday (operating every 20 minutes).

The Riverfront Line will operate from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday (operating every 40 minutes).

The Madison Line will operate 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. from Monday-Saturday (operating every 30 minutes).

MATAPLUS SERVICE

The MATAplus paratransit service will be available from 4:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. seven days a week. Until further notice, MATAplus will only transport paratransit customers to work, medical-related destinations (including hospitals, dialysis, doctor appointments,

and pharmacies), and to purchase/collect food from grocery stores, restaurants, or food distribution centers at non-profit organizations.

FREE FARES

As a reminder, fare is free on all MATA service vehicles until Thursday, April 30.

