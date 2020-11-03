3 TSA screeners test positive for coronavirus in San Jose

They are the first confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus within the agency.

Three Transportation Security Administration screeners at San Jose International Airport in California have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

They are the first confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus within the agency, a union official told NPR.

The Department of Homeland Security reportedly said the officers are receiving medical care and all TSA employees who came in contact with them over the past 14 days are quarantined at home.