371 confirmed cases of coronavirus in TN, numbers growing in Davidson, Shelby Counties

The number of coronavirus cases continues to grow.

This blog will be updated daily with the latest information on COVID-19 in Tennessee.

March 21, 2020

The Tennessee Department of Health has updated the number of coronavirus cases.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 371 as of March 21, 2020.

March 20, 2020 : As of Friday, March 20, the State of Tennessee is officially reporting 228 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the Tennessee Dept. of Health. However, several other counties are reporting additional cases locally that are not yet included in the official state count.

Officially, there are 17 cases reported in East Tennessee, including 3 in Knox County and new cases in Cumberland, Anderson, Blount, Greene, and Hamblen counties.

Dr. Marha Buchanan with the Knox County Health Department said Friday there are four new confirmed cases in Knox County, which would bring the total to six.

The Monroe County mayor posted on Facebook that there were two cases in that county on Friday.

The Scott County mayor also reported the first case in that county on Friday, as well as one in Cocke County reported by the local EMA.

On Friday, Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals posted on Facebook that the county had its first confirmed case. Tibbals said the confirmed case and the family has been in self-quarantine for a week and that contact with others should have been minimal.

Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney also posted Friday on Facebook that the first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Hamblen County. He said the person is self-isolating.

Also on Friday, the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook about a confirmed case there.

On Thursday, Anderson Co. Mayor Terry Frank said that the county had its first case after the Anderson County Health Department advised her that a person tested positive for COVID-19, though that is not listed in the state's official count.

Those increasing number of cases in East Tennessee are what prompted the Knox County Health Dept. to close bars and limit seating in restaurants and the Knoxville mayor to close gyms, bars, restaurants, and public event venues in the city. Restaurants can still provide carryout and delivery.

The most confirmed cases are in Davidson County, home to Tennessee's largest city, Nashville. There are 101 confirmed cases there.

On Friday, Greene County had one reported case -- a student at Tusculum University. The university said it was notified Friday morning that a student had tested positive, and that it would be closing student residence halls and telling nonessential personnel to work remotely.

There's a new category of cases on the state website that's called 'residents of other states/countries.' State health officials said cases are being reported by a patient's county of residence.

For example, the state said if a person was a resident of Davidson County and happened to be in another Tennessee county where they became ill, assessed, tested, and were confirmed to have COVID-19 — then this case would be counted as a Davidson County case rather than a case in the county where they tested positive.

The second Knox County case was reported Tuesday but officials said that the second case reported in Knox County was someone who did not actually live in the county, saying the new case was reported locally because of how the CDC tracks patients.

According to KCHD, the second case lived out of country and was tested in another state. They said the case was reported locally, though, based on their address on record. KCHD said it is trying to work with the State Health Department and CDC to change that report.

Health officials said Monday that we can expect the number of confirmed cases to rise as testing increases across the state. They emphasized that people should not be alarmed by that, but be prepared for it.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency last Thursday. The governor said the move will allow federal emergency funds to flow into the state to help mitigate and treat the disease.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon declared a State of Emergency in the city on Monday, for the same reasons.

"We know this is serious. We also know this is especially serious for neighbors who are elderly. This is why we should all take this seriously even if you are not in the vulnerable population," Gov. Lee said.

The TDH said it will now post COVID-19 updates online at 2 p.m. central time each day at this link.

The Centers for Disease Control awarded more than $10 million to support the state's COVID-19 response. The money is part of more than $560 million given to state and local jurisdictions.

The State Public Health Laboratory is now running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

After concerns about the department's announcement that it would no longer release counties of residence for confirmed cases, officials update the policy to balance transparency and patient privacy.

“TDH will release counties of residence for all confirmed cases, but will not include further identifying factors like age or gender as we balance transparency with our obligation to lawfully protect patient privacy,“ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “While the department’s standard protocol for outbreaks is to announce information by region, we understand COVID-19 is an evolving situation presenting unique concerns for our communities.“

TDH Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

• Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

• Stay home if you are sick

• Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.

In Knox County, the health department has established a COVID-19 public information line effective Wednesday. People can call 865-215-5555 or toll-free at 888-288-6022. The information line will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.