500,000 COVID-19 swab test kits flown to Memphis

164th Airlift Wing delivered them in a C-17 cargo aircraft at the Memphis Air National Guard Base

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Loads of resources in the fight against the coronavirus landed at the Memphis Air National Guard Base at Memphis International Airport Thursday night.

Airmen from the 164th Airlift Wing delivered 500,000 COVID-19 swab tests. It's the second time in three weeks the mobility command transported that number of swabs to help test people across the United States.