564 positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 564 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson authorized $45 million in additional funds for personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect health care workers in Arkansas. This is in addition to $30 million already allocated to pay for PPE.

Baptist Health announced Monday that although reducing non-coronavirus related procedures have helped prevent exposure, it has caused financial hardship.

Key facts to know:

564 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

7,433 total tests

6,869 negative test results

8 reported deaths

41 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

Tuesday, March 31

As of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 564 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

1:50 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson has signed a letter requesting that Arkansas be declared a major disaster state due to COVID-19.

Dr Nate Smith said when you have recovered after a a mild case of COVID-19, you can then return to work if it you are seven days past onset of the illness and three days with no fever.

If you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you must still self-quarantine for 14 days to see if you develop symptoms.

The governor signed an executive order which suspends provisions requiring in-person witnessing and notarization of legal documents. That applies to realtors, title companies, etc.

1:40 p.m.

Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 523 cases of COVID-19:

17 children (ages 18 and under)

158 seniors (ages 65+)

348 adults (ages 18-64)

64 hospitalized

23 on ventilators

Dr. Smith confirmed in the 523 cases in Arkansas, there are 79 healthcare workers, 44 with diabetes, 29 with heart disease, 23 with lung disease, 16 with immuno-compromising conditions and 12 with chronic kidney disease.

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 523 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state and one new death. The state's death total is now at eight. The 8th patient passed away at White River Medical Center.

The governor compared the projected numbers of COVID-19 in a chart and said Arkansas's actual numbers are “beating” the curve. He urges people to continue social-distancing.

He said Arkansas's travelers are crowding the state and national parks. It has become a problem, the governor said, and it may involve closing of the most popular state parks.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

