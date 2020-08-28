A 73-year-old Conway man has recovered from coronavirus.

Doctors gave him only a 50% chance of survival.

James Mullenax tested positive for COVID-19 in early June and was admitted to the hospital right away.

He was given Remdesivir and Dexamethasone.

Mullenax tested negative twice in early July, technically recovered, but the after-effects and weakness lingered, so he was transferred to the Superior health and rehab facility. He's been there ever since.

Tomorrow, August 28, he will be released.

Since he was a retired Conway firefighter, firefighters will be there lining the street as he leaves. His family said the Conway Regional COVID-19 team took excellent care of him, along with the staff at the rehab facility.