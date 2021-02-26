“They told her that she could come back to the same place in a month to get her second vaccine, so she has a plan now," said Joe Kent.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday, Local 24 News shared the story of 78-year-old woman who had trouble getting her first vaccination dose. That has been an on-going problem across the Mid-South. Local 24 News reporter Brittani Moncrease checked back in with the woman's son who had quite the update.

After being turned away twice and finding all appointments full, 78-year-old Anie Kent's luck has changed. Her vaccination status is finally looking up. It took a month, but 78-year-old Anie Kent finally got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Yes, she was contacted I believe by the state,” said Joe Kent, Memphis resident. “The organization that she went to have her shot was Tri-State Community Health.”

We first learned of Anie's efforts through her son, Joe.

“They told her that she could come back to the same place in a month to get her second vaccine, so she has a plan now. She said everybody was professional. It was a really good experience. She had to wait 30 minutes and that’s it,” said Kent.

It was a big difference from the hours wait on two separate occasions. Joe posted a picture on Facebook explaining how his mother was turned away twice. The first time, she was told the Pipkin Center ran out of vaccines. Shortly after our story aired Wednesday, help poured in.

“Through social media, people started responding with ‘You can do this. You can do this.’ Everybody was trying to be helpful,” said Kent.

We have an update on 78yr old Anie Kent. She finally got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. We'll have her full update tonight on @LocalMemphis at 10pm. pic.twitter.com/B3WLv5BwVZ — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) February 26, 2021

One person even offered to give up their appointment to Anie.

“I was unaware that someone was willing to sacrifice their spot for my mom. That’s really nice,” said Kent.

It is a willingness that brought hope especially after learning the Shelby County Health Department is under investigation after thousands of doses were unused and wasted.

“I just think it was a lack of planning and practice with a year’s worth of time to plan for this. I think that’s what broke down. Now, the city does have the benefit of learning from the county’s mistake. It can only get better. It can only get better,” said Kent.