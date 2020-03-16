A growing list of things are closed, postponed or cancelled in Memphis and the Mid-South

As public gatherings and events are postponed and cancelled in Memphis and the Mid-South we will update this list.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Taking the advice of the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control, both local government agencies and private companies have decided to close stores and cancel or postpone events in the hopes that social isolation will slow or prevent the spread of coronavirus cases in Memphis and the Mid-South. Below is an up-to-date list of closed business as well as postponed or cancelled events. If you know of any items that should be added to this list, please email us at newsdesk@localmemphis.com.

CLOSED

The National Civil Rights Museum will be closed March 17 until further notice.

The Memphis Zoo is only closing its indoor exhibits and Cathouse Dining. Prices will be lowered because they have less exhibits.

The Children's Museum of Memphis will be closed beginning March 17. In their press release, no re-open date was given but they said "Our staff will continue to monitor released health updates and will post any updates on our website and social channels."

The Brooks Museum will be closed until March 31.

Stax Museum will be closed starting March 18 and all events through April 30 will be postponed

Memphis City Libraries will close Wednesday, March 18 until further notice.

The Kroc Center will be closed until further notice

Southern College of Optometry is closed in favor of remote lectures. The Eye Center at SCO will suspend regular eye care but emergency care will continue

Memphis VA Medical Center will restrict visitor access with the exception of hospice and Palliative Care patients.

Woodruff Fontaine House is closed through the month of March.

The REI at 5959 Poplar Ave in Memphis will be closed from March 16 through March 27

Earnestine and Hazel’s is closed until further notice.

Starbucks interior is closed. They are allowing drive-thru only.

Chick-Fil-A dining room is closed. They are allowing drive-thru only.

Central BBQ is providing curbside pickup on all orders.

CANCELLED

Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland, Millington, and Shelby County Schools are closed through March 31st

Hardeman County Schools will be closed from March 17-April 3

Catholic Diocese Schools are on extended spring break until March 20

University of Memphis spring break has been extended to March 22 when they will move to online classes

Christian Brothers University will be closed until March 17. Online classes begin March 18

Rhodes College classes are cancelled until March 20 when they will begin online classes.

University of Tennessee Health Science Center classes are cancelled until March 23 when they will begin online classes.

University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) classes are cancelled until March 23 when they will begin online classes.

Mississippi State classes are cancelled until March 23 when they will begin online classes.

Southwest Tennessee Community College spring break will be extended to March 21. Online classes begin March 23.

Memphis Achievement School District is closed until March 30.

Tipton County Schools are closed until March 30.

Lemoyne Owens College students will return to classes on March 30

Shelby County Agricenter events that have 50 people or more will be cancelled through March 31.

Indie Memphis March and April events are cancelled. You can refund or credit if you purchased a ticket.

Taste of Memphis event cancelled for April 9.

Germantown Municipal Court will cancel all court sessions from March 18 to March 30th. If you are scheduled to appear during those dates, please call 901-757-7212

Southaven Municipal Court has cancelled all sessions for the week of March 16 to March 20, 2020. If you have a pending court case, call 662-393-7042.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced several cancellations and closures

Millington Parks and Recreation Department events will be cancelled through April 1.

POSTPONED

University of Memphis graduation ceremonies, originally scheduled for May 9 have been postponed until further notice. For more info, check the UoM FAQs page.

The ACT college entrance exam is postponing its April testing until June. All students registered for the April 4 test date will receive an email from the ACT with information on how to reschedule to June 13 for free.

Beale Street St. Patrick's Day Parade has been rescheduled for April 11

Kenny Chesney at BankPlus Amphitheater scheduled for May 13 has been postponed until further notice.

Cher at FedEx Forum has been rescheduled for September 16

Memphis International Raceway '34th Super Chevy Show' will be postponed until September 25-27, 2020.

The Oxford Film Festival will be postponed indefinitely.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma society's 'Big Climb Memphis' has been postponed until October 24, 2020