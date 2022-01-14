x
Coronavirus

A Shelby County Commissioner is giving away free COVID-19 Home Tests

Commissioner Tami Sawyer will be holding a Home Test drive-thru on Saturday until supplies run out.
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for those on their plans, the Biden administration announced Monday, as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer will be holding a free COVID19 Home Test Drive-Thru giveaway on Saturday, January 15th at 11am until all tests run out. The giveaway will be in the Springdale Baptist Church parking lot at 1193 Springdale Street, Memphis, TN 38108.

“Zip codes such as 38107 and 38108 have felt the crunch from lack of access to COVID-19 testing. We’ll be in a multi-generational community ensuring that we can provide tests to anyone who needs one until supplies run out. Everyone deserves to keep themselves and their family safe from the impact of COVID19,” said Commissioner Sawyer.

