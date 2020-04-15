Addiction rehab centers change protocols for COVID-19

Local 24 News spoke with Turning Point treatment center about how things have changed amid the outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Social distancing and isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic pose a challenge for many, which led us at Local 24 News to wonder how those with addiction may be affected.

At the Turning Point treatment center, daily routines have changed. In these days, everything is fluid including how we interact, work and live. For someone with an addiction, it only adds to the battle.

"Addiction is a disease of isolation," said Dr. Kallol Saha, Turning Point Medical Director.

It only intensifies with social distancing.

"Unfortunately, that increases the chances of people to become addicted - having a substance abuse disorder - whatever their version may be," said Dr. Saha.

"It's a very difficult time because it's kind of a situation where you want to help people as much as possible and we are, but because of the situations that this pandemic is creating, there are a higher probability of people becoming addicted," said Dr. Saha.

Plus, the center is essential. They are not turning people away, but they have changed protocol for new patients.

"The first call and conversation is through our call center. Then, when they come into the facility, we check all their signs and symptoms," said Dr. Saha.

Inside, treatment such as group therapy has also changed.

"The rooms are used, but not as many people are in there at a time, because there are fewer people in there to make sure that this social isolation or this social distancing is met properly," said Dr. Saha.

It also adds to the safety, considering the need for interaction.

"Comradery definitely helps because you're not in this alone. COVID-19 is affecting literally everybody in the world. These people around them are going through a substance abuse disorder along with the COVID-19," said Dr. Saha.