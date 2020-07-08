During a typical flu season only half of Arkansans get the flu shot, according to the ADH.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — During a typical flu season only half of Arkansans get the flu shot, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

But this year, the stakes are higher than ever to protect ourselves from the flu as COVID-19 still plagues our state.

As we look ahead to the fall season, there is concern Arkansans could get a double whammy with the flu and COVID-19.

"Fever, body aches... the symptoms are going to look similar, and both of them can lead to respiratory issues," said Anne Pace, owner of Kavanaugh Pharmacy.

"With the flu, you can have severe pneumonia— and same with the coronavirus."

So, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and local pharmacies are getting a head start in preparations.

There's concern that if Arkansas has a severe flu season on top of COVID-19, then our hospitals will become overwhelmed.

So, the ADH is telling people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Kavanaugh Pharmacy will start vaccinating as early as next week. The ADH will begin vaccinating people next month in hopes that people will use all the protections our state has available.

"Sometimes that's enough to keep people completely well and not getting any flu symptoms at all," said ADH's Immunization Director Dr. Jennifer Dillaha.

"Other times, it's enough to keep people from going to the hospital even though they do get the flu, and in some cases, it's enough to keep people alive," said Dr. Dillaha.

Some pharmacies are also looking at drive-thru vaccination clinics.