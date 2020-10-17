ADH releases drafted coronavirus vaccine plan to the CDC

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has submitted a COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan to the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Each state has been asked to submit a plan for when there is a coronavirus vaccine available.

One part of the playbook stated that for most vaccines, there would need to be two doses 21 to 28 days apart, with both doses coming from the same drugmaker.

There could be several vaccines from different manufacturers approved and available, according to the CDC.

The plan released by the state includes instructions depending on how many doses are given and focuses on prioritizing groups of people that are to be vaccinated first.