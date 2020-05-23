Farmer's Market is back in town

This is the first Saturday the Agricenter Farmer's Market will be open since coronavirus shut things down.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shoppers flocked to the Farmer's Market at Agricenter International Saturday, as the Memphis staple adjusts to new rules under Shelby county‘s back-to-business plan. The market opened its 2020 season May 19 on an abbreviated schedule.

The market will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Special precautions are being taken to maintain social distancing and to protect the health and safety of its shoppers.

Social distancing rules are enforced and masks are required to shop for produce. Customers can not touch the produce.

The Farmer's Market also has plastic sheeting up between customers and vendors.

The market will be closed May 25th, July 4th, and September 7th to observe national holidays.