Agricenter Farmer's Market to reopen Tuesday with limited hours during pandemic

The Agricenter Farmer's Market will open for three days per week with a lower capacity and safety changes.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — For more than 40 years, the Agricenter International's Farmer's Market has provided fresh and local produce; which it will continue to do when it reopens Tuesday morning.

The Farmer's Market reopens at 9 a.m. with restrictions and limitations in place due to COVID-19.

Only 100 people, including vendors, will be allowed inside the building at once.

Shoppers will not be required to wear a mask but vendors will be. They'll also be given a health screening before the market.

For now, there will be no crafts or non-food vendors selling at the market.

Agricenter International President and CEO John Butler says plastic barriers have been placed between vendors and guests to limit interactions, as well.

"One of the great things about farmer's market is, usually, is that you get to taste your produce. You get to touch it, feel it. Say that's the tomato I want right there. Well, we're asking customers to do this year, is to not touch produce," Butler added.

Butler said it was important for the market to be up and running. He says the pandemic has had a devastating effect on local agriculture.

"As an ambassador for the industry, as a farmer, as a rancher; our industry, the agriculture community, especially this region, has been impacted significantly by this pandemic," he said. "We've had logistical and supply-chain interruptions that are causing real devastation to farm and ranch families."

The market will open at first with limited hours. Instead of being six days a week, the market will initially open only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.