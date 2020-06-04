All Arkansas schools closed for rest of school year during coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Hutchinson made the announcement that on-site schooling will be stopped for the rest of the school year, but will continue through online instruction.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday that all Arkansas public schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year, but online instruction will continue.

Hutchinson thanked teachers and students for hanging in there, but he made the decision to suspend on-site instruction for the rest of the school year based on health concerns.

Students will continue to attend school through online instruction with alternative methods, such as AMI days.

Education Secretary Johnny Key said for the remainder of the year, the focus should be on math, literacy, science and social studies.

Key said the state is working to determine if the closure of schools will impact the next school year.

Previously, Hutchinson announced schools would be closed until April 17 and would further evaluate the need to extend the closure.

