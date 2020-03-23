All towns, cities in Shelby County to implement Safer at Home orders starting Tuesday night

The measures are meant to stop the rapid rise of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

By Tuesday evening, every mile of Shelby County will be under some kind of “safer at home” order - measures put in place as community transmission of new Coronavirus cases continues.

Those with Shelby County and its health department said with these orders, the time is now to be more aggressive in limiting new cases, after they jumped more than nine times in just four days.

"The mayors of our municipalities are interested in unified action,” Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said.

By 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, all of Shelby County will be under some kind of “safer at home” order, restricting travel for non-essential workers to contain the growing spread locally of the Coronavirus.

"It's really time to take aggressive action to stop that - what's called generational transmission,” Dr. Alisa Haushalter, the Shelby County Health Director, said.

The cities of Germantown and Bartlett unveiled its safer at home orders Monday afternoon and Mayor Harris said all other municipalities will follow suit with similar restrictions ahead by Tuesday.

Germantown’s order temporarily prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people and limits travel to only essential businesses, such as grocery or hardware stores.

"The end date of those effective orders will not be specified - instead those orders will all say that those orders be reviewed every seven days,” Mayor Harris said.

The orders came as confirmed Coronavirus cases in Shelby County multiplied from 10 to 93 between Thursday and Monday.

"You'd ideally see some kind of peak in two to four weeks, but we know the numbers are going to continue to go up in the next couple of weeks and then plateau by then and go down,” Dr. Haushalter said.

Mayor Harris said he’s hopeful the orders will cut down on new cases, but acknowledged it will take common sacrifices from everyone.

“The coronavirus is a major disrupter to our way of life, and we could expect it could have a long-lasting impact on our way of life,” Mayor Harris said.