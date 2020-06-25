Almost 21,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for the week ending June 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans filed 21,155 new unemployment claims for the week ending June 20, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
They released a new report Thursday morning. In it, they also said that 5,545 new claims were filed in Shelby County.
Tennessee officials also released these numbers for weekly unemployment claim totals in the past 15 weeks:
- 19,925 new claims for the week ending June 13
- 21,417 new claims for the week ending June 6
- 22,784 new claims for the week ending May 30
- 26,041 new claims for the week ending May 23
- 28,692 new claims for the week ending May 16
- 29,308 new claims for the week ending May 9
- 37,319 new claims for the week ending May 2
- 43,792 new claims for the week ending April 25
- 68,968 new claims for the week ending April 18
- 74,772 new claims for the week ending April 11
- 116,141 new claims for the week ending April 4
- 94,492 new claims for the week ending March 28
- 39,096 new claims for the week ending March 21
- 2,702 new claims for the week ending March 14
Nationally, the number of weekly job cuts has steadily declined since COVID-19 first hit hard in March, forcing business closures and tipping the economy into recession.
However, last week’s report on unemployment benefit applications showed that the pace of decline may have stalled at a high level. Experts said that that could be evidence that many companies are still shedding workers. They also warn that a resurgence of COVID-19 cases could derail the economic recovery.