Almost 26,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for the week ending July 4

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said that 6,199 new claims were filed in Shelby County.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans filed 25,843 new unemployment claims for the week ending July 4, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

State officials also released numbers for weekly unemployment claim totals in the past 16 weeks:

22,256 new claims for the week ending June 27

21,155 new claims for the week ending June 20

19,925 new claims for the week ending June 13

21,417 new claims for the week ending June 6

22,784 new claims for the week ending May 30

26,041 new claims for the week ending May 23

28,692 new claims for the week ending May 16

29,308 new claims for the week ending May 9

37,319 new claims for the week ending May 2

43,792 new claims for the week ending April 25

68,968 new claims for the week ending April 18

74,772 new claims for the week ending April 11

116,141 new claims for the week ending April 4

94,492 new claims for the week ending March 28

39,096 new claims for the week ending March 21

2,702 new claims for the week ending March 14