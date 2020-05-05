Amazon vice president says he quit over working conditions, company culture amid coronavirus

Amazon Vice President Tim Bray quit on May 1 and described "a vein of toxicity running through the company culture."

An Amazon executive says he quit his job at the online retail giant to protest the firing of employees who spoke up about the conditions inside Amazon’s warehouses and the company’s record on climate change.

Tim Bray, a vice president at the company, wrote in a blog post that he left his job last week “in dismay” after Amazon fired several workers who publicly criticized the company.

He said the firings were “evidence of a vein of toxicity running through the company culture.”

Amazon, which is based in Seattle, declined to comment.