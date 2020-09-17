An at-home COVID-19 test that delivers results in 15 minutes is in the works

This test is not on the market yet and still needs to be evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration to see if all these claims hold up.

Finding out if you have coronavirus could soon be as simple as grabbing a nasal swab and opening an app.

A computer company and a biotech company have announced the creation of a rapid at home COVID-19 test. It's similar to a home pregnancy test, just without the plus and minus symbols.

The companies said the test can detect coronavirus in 90 percent of cases compared to the nearly 100 percent accuracy you get with the PCR test, the one where the nasal swab is stuck all the way up your nasal cavity.

So how would it work?

According to the makers, you would use a nasal swab on both nostrils then put the swab in a small vial of the solution provided.

Four droplets from the tube are then placed on a rapid test base and then lines will form depending on how much of the virus is found. You use an app to scan the lines and it tells you the results -- all within 15 minutes.

This test is not on the market yet and still needs to be evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration to see if all these claims hold up. And according to reports, there is still no word on what it would cost.