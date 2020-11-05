Senator Lamar Alexander staffer tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Sunday, David Cleary, chief of staff for United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), released the following statement:
“Today, Sunday, May 10, a member of Senator Lamar Alexander’s staff tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member is recovering at home and is doing well.
“Senator Alexander has no symptoms and tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, May 7. After discussing this with the Senate’s attending physician, Senator Alexander, out of an abundance of caution, has decided not to return to Washington, D.C., and will self-quarantine in Tennessee for 14 days. Almost all of the senator’s Washington, D.C., staff are working from home, and there is no need for any other staff member to self-quarantine.
“The senator will be working remotely and will chair the Senate health committee hearing on Tuesday morning by videoconference where the witnesses will be Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Robert Redfield, Dr. Brett Giroir, and Dr. Stephen Hahn.”
The Republican Senator has been open about his opinion that there needs to be more testing for COVID-19.
Sunday, Senator Alexander went to Twitter and expressed how thankful Governor Bill Lee and Tennesseans are working for more tests.
