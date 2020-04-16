"Answer to our prayers": How "RVs for MDs" is helping frontline workers and their families

Facebook movement pairing RVs with dr's and nurses, giving them a place to stay so they can keep their families safe while they work is helping one Mid-South family.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — After long hours at the Baptist Cancer Center, Dr. Drew Dill returns to his home in Germantown. Instead, of heading for the front door where inside his three young boys and wife are, he goes to a small garage off the side of the house.

Inside the garage, lays a mattress on top of a rug. His wife Kristin tries to make it at as homey as possible. There's a chair, end table, lamp and a small space heater off to the side.

This is where Dr. Dill would sleep for weeks after coming into contact with COVID-19 patients.

"He handled it really well. I would love for him to be inside. I know he would too," his wife Kristin said. "Unfortunately, he's just too afraid of the risk that that could put me in."

In May, it will be two years since Kristin was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia.

"It wasn't an option for us when this all started, we knew he wasn't going to live in the house for fear of getting me sick and I would go to the hospital and our boys wouldn't necessary have someone to take care of them," Kristin said.

It was while on a page set up for spouses that Kristin discovered a growing group on Facebook called "RVs for MDs" where complete strangers were lending their empty RVs to doctors and nurses across the country so they could safely but closely isolate from their families.

"I thought "oh my gosh, that's exactly what I need." It never crossed my mind," she said.

Kristin posted in the group about her families situation. Right away two people reached out, one offered to drive three hours to bring them a RV. The drive turned out to be unnecessary because shortly after, a friend saw the post and realized they had a RV to lend.

"We are so grateful. It was just an answer to prayers," Kristin recounts.

Inside the RV, her husband now has AC, a fridge, a TV he can watch and a shower to use. While it's still hard to be isolated apart, it makes life a little easier for the Dill family.

"I think the hardest part is him not hanging out on the couch with us, playing video games with the boys upstairs or giving them a kiss goodnight and saying our prayers at night together and eating with each other. That's been hardest part," Kristin said.

To date, "RVs 4 MDs" has paired more than 750 nurses and doctors with RVs across the country. More than 26,000 people have joined the Facebook group. A quick search of the group shows many in the Mid-South are hoping a RV can be a solution for keeping their families safe.

"This is a life changing help that someone gave to us and if someone else can do that for another family to prevent the stress and the worry of putting their families at risk. I just can't tell you enough how much this has changed our life," Kristin said.