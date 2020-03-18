x
coronavirus

Answering coronavirus questions with infectious disease doctor

As the COVID-19 pandemic impacts many parts of the world, Local 24 News works to bring you facts, not fear

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —

Local 24 News is working hard to be a source you can trust for facts, not fear, to calmly help you navigate a time where the information is constantly changing.

With so many unknowns about coronavirus, that can create anxiety and uncertainty. That's why we are dedicating this entire newscast to address your concerns and answer your questions with an expert, infectious disease doctor Hiren Pokharna, who knows what he's talking about.

