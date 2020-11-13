x
Coronavirus

VERIFY: No, clear face shields aren't more effective than cloth masks

Gov. Hutchinson introducing a restriction for masks to be worn at all times at places of worship prompted a viewer to ask about the safety of a new trend.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, safety is on the minds of everyone. 

Arkansas is still under a mask mandate. 

And on Tuesday, Gov. Hutchinson introduced a restriction for masks to be worn at all times inside of places of worship. 

It prompted a THV11 viewer to ask about the safety of a new mask trend. 

The viewer writes, "Please verify if a clear mask is a safe alternative to the cloth or 3 ply mask."

We took the concern straight to the Arkansas Department of Health. 

A spokesperson for the ADH said, "It appears that these do not have a seal around the chin, so they would not be acceptable under our face-covering directive. We do allow masks with sewn-in clear plastic windows or clear plastic masks that seal around nose and chin."

So we can verify this mask is not a safe alternative to the cloth masks.

