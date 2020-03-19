Are hospitals properly staffed with nurses and supplies to take on a surge of COVID-19 case?

"So far, things are good, and I think things are going fairly well from the standpoint of our ability to take care of patients,” said Dr. Michael Threlkeld.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With Shelby County now reporting 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases, it is clear that we are still in the early stages of this virus. You can expect the numbers to keep rising.

With that reality, some may question whether or not our hospitals are prepared.

The important thing to remember is this is an extremely fluid situation. Each day the data, cases, information about coronavirus is changing.

Health officials all over are working to really get a handle on what's to come.

When it comes to medical supplies for combating the virus, as of now, Methodist and Baptist hospitals have been assessing items.

"So far, things are good, and I think things are going fairly well from the standpoint of our ability to take care of patients,” said Dr. Michael Threlkeld, Baptist Memorial Hospital Infectious Disease physician.

"Every single day, we're evaluating the supplies that we have,” said Dr. Nick Hysmith, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Infection Prevention Medical Director.

However, Dr. Hysmith said that could change down the line.

"Through experiences that other health care companies have had across the country that supplies will be an issue moving forward and we're taking that into account every day,” said Dr. Hysmith.

Those critical items include ventilators and masks.

"N95 masks, we are having them in one centralized location,” said Hysmith. “As of recently, those guidelines have changed, saying that you only need to wear the N95 guidelines in very specific circumstances."

"We certainly are looking at ramping up beds that are negative pressure,” said Dr. Threlkeld.

When it comes to testing, here is where both facilities stand.

"We're testing everyone that needs a test. The shortages and the inability to test is not something we are experiencing,” said Dr. Threlkeld.

“I think as of right now, testing is an issue in Memphis. We have been working with some of our commercial labs and that testing ability is improving,” said Dr. Hysmith.

He also said he believes Methodist will receive community testing from individual institutions, community partners and commercial partners. That covers supplies and testing for the two facilities.

Nurses are another critical asset during this time. If there is a shortage of nurses and the number of COVID-19 cases rise rapidly, then we would be in trouble.

That is why hospitals in Shelby County are jumping ahead and making sure that does not happen.

"Right now, it's really all hands-on deck and seeing where we can get help where needed,” said Hysmith.

Baptist has moved its nurses to four 12-hour shifts a week. At Methodist, they are starting to shift duties.

"We have also sort of looked at moving personnel around to having nurses in certain areas that are having higher volumes,” said Dr. Hysmith.

That has been useful now, as Methodist has postponed elected procedures.

"We're having some of those nurses being moved into our screening stations,” said Dr. Hysmith.

It is important to remember that in order to help health professionals, we have to start at home.

"It is paramount that you continue to separate ourselves from each other, continue to wash your hands for 20 seconds or more, just stay at home when you're sick,” said Dr. Hysmith.

Also, there have been many questions regarding COVID-19 and allergy season. Dr. Hysmith said the big thing they're looking for is fever. He said you should not have a fever with your allergy symptoms.