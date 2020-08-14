Are temperature checks unreliable when it comes to COVID-19?

Thursday Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, calls temperature checks unreliable.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Temperature checks are one of several ways local school districts and businesses are attempting to stay COVID free.

Yet the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease is calling them unreliable.

Temperature checks when you’re entering a business, school or office is part of the new normal now.

But how effective is taking them when it comes to COVID-19?

“It’s certainly a common thing for somebody to have COVID-19 infection and not have a fever,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, with Baptist Memorial Hospital. “So we have to do more in terms of thinking about it than just blindly take a temperature.

Thursday Dr. Anthony Fauci advised that temperature checks are not reliable especially during hot days.

“Dr. Fauci was just pointing out that some of the touchless thermometers are not perfect in the values that they give you,” said Threlkeld.

The infectious disease doctor said there isn’t a perfect modality when it come to screening for diseases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci calls temperature checks “unreliable.” So should places like offices, schools and businesses another method to stay #COVID19 free? — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) August 14, 2020

Fauci and Threlkeld agree that questioning people about symptoms is needed.

“Have they been around someone that is known to have COVID very recently? Are they having any symptoms – cough, shortness of breath?” said Threlkeld.

Threlkeld said in some studies up to 40 percent of people can be asymptomatic.

“Particularly when you’re talking about kids they are particularly going to likely be a less symptomatic, less severely infected. Less likely to have a high fever.”