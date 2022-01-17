Arkansas reports over 101,000 active COVID cases, 14 deaths

On Friday, Jan. 21, Arkansas reported 13,073 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Friday, Jan. 21, Arkansas reported 13,073 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths.

A total of 9,484 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus and more than 1.5 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Since January 1, Arkansas has seen roughly 128,000 new cases reported.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 726,716 (+13,073)

Active cases: 101,141 (+3,512)

Total deaths: 9,484 (+14)

Hospitalized: 1,658 (+18)

On ventilators: 195 (+8)

Fully vaccinated: 1,533,728 (+1,490)

Governor Asa Hutchinson said in his weekly press briefing that over 3% of the population in Arkansas currently has an active COVID case.

"With where we are right now in this pandemic, and with the Omicron variant we do believe we are managing our way through it," Governor Hutchinson said, "We are responding to the needs that are out there and we are hopeful we will see the cases go down."

The governor said that although cases are high in the current wave, hospitalizations are far less in comparison. Right now, a record 1,658 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Dr. Jose Romero said that while omicron may be less severe on an individual level, the breakout is "still very severe on a societal level" and poses a threat to our hospitals and capacity issues.