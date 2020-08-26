Arkansas approved for extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits

FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved Arkansas for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program.

FEMA’s grant funding will allow Arkansas to provide $300 per week, on top of their regular unemployment benefit, to those unemployed due to COVID-19.

FEMA will work with Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson to implement a system to make this funding available to Arkansas residents.

On Aug. 8, President Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.