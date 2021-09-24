Arkansas' COVID-19 hospitalizations lowest in 2 months

Arkansas ranks 23rd in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The number of COVID-19 patients in Arkansas has hit its lowest point in two months.

The state Department of Health on Friday reported COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 62 to 894. It’s the lowest number of COVID-19 patients the state has reported since 875 were in the hospital on July 24.

The state reported 1,365 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 491,221.

