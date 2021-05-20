Hutchinson ending Arkansas' virus emergency declaration, announces $100 bonus for some vaccinated state employees

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson confirmed Thursday that the COVID-19 emergency declaration would expire at the end of May.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson confirmed Thursday (May 20) that the COVID-19 emergency declaration instated last year at the start of the pandemic will expire on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

"It is important to understand we are still in a pandemic," Hutchinson said during a press conference. "The fact that I am ending the declaration of a public health emergency does not change the fact that we still have the COVID-19 virus in our community. It does not change the fact that our public health system has to continue to deal with it. It doesn't change the fact that we need to continue to get vaccinations out."

Hutchinson said the focus now is on the state's vaccination campaign.

A $6.4 million ad campaign has been approved to encourage Arkansans to get vaccinated against the virus. In addition, Arkansas is spending $2 million for a minority ad campaign that is targeting particular groups with specific messages.

As of Thursday, 36.09% of Arkansans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Hutchinson has set a goal to get 50% of Arkansans vaccinated by July.

Hutchinson also announced a $100 bonus for executive branch state agency employees who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. This entails 25, 772 workers. 43.7% of Arkansas state agency employees are already vaccinated, Hutchinson said.

"If we achieve a 70% vaccination rate, it will cost about $3.6 million," Hutchinson said. He hopes the funds will be reimbursed by American Rescue Plan funds.

"Our state workers in many instances are providing an environment for the public to come in and do business," he said.

Hutchinson hopes employers and other branches of state government will embrace incentives to get employees vaccinated.

Arkansas lawmakers would have to approve any extension to emergency orders in the state. Hutchinson said that did not factor into his decision to end the order.

"My decision is based upon what I see as happening in the State of Arkansas," he said. "If it changes, I have the option of renewing the emergency order."

Arkansas ranks among the lowest in the U.S. in vaccination rates with doses widely available to communities.