Arkansas reports record daily high in COVID hospitalizations, people on ventilators

The delta variant has caused Arkansas to report startling numbers of those hospitalized with COVID-19 which has put a strain on hospitals in the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Head health officials answered Arkansas lawmakers' questions at a Health, Welfare, and Labor Committee meeting on Monday, August 2, and laid out statistics that the state hasn't seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the Arkansas Hospital Association, a group that covers 111 hospitals in the state, only about 3% of ICU beds in Arkansas are available— out of the total number of 1,137 ICU beds in hospitals within the group's network, only 37 beds are available.

The daily rise of people in the hospital for COVID also hit an all-time record Monday at an increase of 81 Arkansans checking themselves in for the virus.

The AHA said that among virus patients, 85% are unvaccinated.

Key facts to know:

New cases: 389,280 ( +844 )

Total deaths: 6,199 ( +42 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,220 (+81)

Fully immunized: 1,062,687 (+966)

"Today’s increase in hospitalizations is the highest increase we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic," Governor Asa Hutchinson said. "We continue to see nearly all hospitalizations among the unvaccinated. Do your part to help. Hospitals are full & the only remedy is for more Arkansans to be vaccinated."

Col. Rob Ator, the head of vaccine distribution for the state, confirmed that 80,000 doses of the vaccine were set to expire this weekend, but most of them were used and only about 5,000 ended up expiring.

Another startling statistic announced Monday: Arkansas has surpassed the original peak of people on ventilators with COVID-19.

Below are numbers sent from ADH as of Monday afternoon: