Gov. Hutchinson appoints COVID-19 Winter Task Force for Arkansas

The task force will help study ways to keep the state's hospitals from becoming overwhelmed as COVID-19 cases surge in Arkansas.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday that he was appointing a COVID-19 Winter Task Force to help combat rising cases in Arkansas and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

The task force will be created through an executive order and will look at hospital capacity and see what relief the state can provide to hospitals and their staff.

Gov. Hutchinson said Friday he does not expect the state to shut down to help prevent the spread of the virus in the winter months. Hutchinson said there are currently no plans to switch schools to full virtual learning in the state again.

The Arkansas Department of Health will remain the lead agency in the fight against the virus, Gov. Hutchinson stated.

Hutchinson also gave a preview of Friday's COVID-19 numbers, stating that there was a new record high of 2,312 confirmed and probable cases reported Friday. COVID-19 hospitalizations also broke the record-high number at 826 in Arkansas.

The first meeting for the task force will be Monday, Nov 16.

$1.6 million dollars will be used for a winter advertising strategy in Arkansas to bring awareness of the threat COVID-19 has on the state.