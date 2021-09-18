LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Fire Department announced Saturday that Lt. Scott Chassells died due to COVID-19 complications.
“It is with a very heavy and broken heart I inform you Scott passed away today at 16:24 hrs. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Please be there for each other in these hard times. Together we can stay stronger. R.I.P. Scott my brother. We’ll take it from here," NLRFD Chief Tucker said in an online statement.
To honor Chassells, a Verbal Executive Order was issued by North Little Rock Mayor Terry C. Hartwick to lower flags to half-mast at all City of Little Rock buildings.
The flags will reportedly stay at half-mast until Interment.