Arkansas Governor, Asa Hutchinson gives live coronavirus update in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide a live-streamed update to the public March 17 at 10:30am regarding Arkansas’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response. This live-streamed news conference will focus on concerns in East Arkansas. Watch the live stream on YouTube below.
