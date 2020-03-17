x
Skip Navigation

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

coronavirus

Arkansas Governor, Asa Hutchinson gives live coronavirus update in West Memphis

Governor Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary, Dr. Nathaniel Smith will give an update on coronavirus response in East Arkansas at 10:30am
Credit: State of Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide a live-streamed update to the public March 17 at 10:30am regarding Arkansas’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response. This live-streamed news conference will focus on concerns in East Arkansas. Watch the live stream on YouTube below.

RELATED: Arkansas health officials confirm 16 positive cases of COVID-19, public schools closed

RELATED: First presumptive COVID-19 case in Arkansas is in stable condition, improving