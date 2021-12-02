Arkansas Governor joins other leaders to meet with President Biden on COVID-19 rescue plan

Hutchinson met with the President, other governors, and mayors to discuss COVID-19 and the economic recovery plan.

WASHINGTON — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson was in Washington D.C. Friday meeting with President Joe Biden about the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan.

The President has proposed $350 billion in support for state and local government. That funding would help keep cops, firefighters, public health workers, teachers, and other public servants working as the fight against the virus continues.