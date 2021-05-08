Arkansas hospitals staffing shortage reaches 'critical point,' DHS says

Since last May, there has been a 2,500% increase in demand for travel nurses as burnout reaches a new high for healthcare workers.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Hospitals across the state are experiencing staffing shortages and it's no different at UAMS.

"It's devastating to the healthcare workers. They're tired," Elizabeth Sullivan, UAMS Clinical Services Manager, said. "People are leaving the bedside. They don't want to do this anymore."

Nurses are taking on greater patient loads along with more overtime as the amount of patients has increased from the COVID pandemic.

"They finally have one day off and, 'Can you please come to work? We only have this many nurses. We have this many patients and this many nurses. Your partners are going to have to triple. We're out of staff. We're not able to take care of people. Can you please come to work,'" Sullivan said.

"A lot of facilities are having to see nurses in leadership positions take on patients in different settings," Susie Marks, Director of the Arkansas Nursing Association, said.

Right now, 21% of Arkansas hospitals are experiencing staffing shortages. According to the Arkansas Nurses Association, a nurse could see up to 6 regular patients and ICU nurses can see 3 or more.

It's leaving nurses overworked and drained.

"When you consider the loss of life: the PTSD for healthcare workers is real," Sullivan said.

"We're basically trying to figure out how we can heal our healers," Marks said.

The state is considering several incentives for nurses to stay on the frontlines. One of those incentives the Arkansas Health Department wants to offer is a payment of $150-270 per hour for travel nurses.

The nursing association is focusing on keeping on nurses' mental health in check.