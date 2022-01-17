Arkansas reports 11,160 new COVID cases, 8 deaths

On Thursday, Jan. 20, Arkansas reported 11,160 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, Jan. 20, Arkansas reported 11,160 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths.

A total of 9,470 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus and more than 1.5 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Since January 1, Arkansas has seen roughly 115,000 new cases reported.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 713,643 (+11,160)

Active cases: 97,629 (+2,251)

Total deaths: 9,470 (+8)

Hospitalized: 1,640 (+40)

On ventilators: 187 (-5)

Fully vaccinated: 1,532,238 (+1,616)

Our rolling average of percent positive has declined in today’s report. New cases are also lower than yesterday. We’re continuing to monitor hospitalizations across the state, and we’ll discuss this tomorrow during my weekly briefing. pic.twitter.com/xoPjr92eLz — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 20, 2022

"Our rolling average of percent positive has declined in today’s report. New cases are also lower than yesterday. We’re continuing to monitor hospitalizations across the state, and we’ll discuss this tomorrow during my weekly briefing," Gov. Hutchinson tweeted.