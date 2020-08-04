Arkansas reaches over 1,000 coronavirus cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,077 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
There have now been 18 total coronavirus deaths in Arkansas. Four of the deaths in Arkansas are in the 19-64 year-old age range. The rest are over the age of 65.
In the April 7th press conference, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. was asked if he agreed with Governor Asa Hutchinson's decision to not implement a 'stay at home' order. Scott responded by saying that he and Gov. Hutchinson have a partnership and trust between them; noting the two speak daily and sometimes even twice a day. However, he does prefer a 'stay at home' order for the City of Little Rock.
Key facts to know:
- 1,077 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 14,909 total tests
- 13,832 negative test results
- 18 reported deaths
- 237 recoveries
- All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year
Watch Wednesday's press conference here:
Wednesday, April 8
6:55 p.m.
Six more positive COVID-19 cases were added to the ADH website, bringing the total to 1,077
5:00 p.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
1:50 p.m.
A pharmaceutical company has given Arkansas 100,000 tablets of an anti-malarial drug that President Donald Trump is heavily pitching as a treatment for coronavirus.
1:40 p.m.
Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 1,023 cases of COVID-19:
- 24 children (ages 18 and under)
- 69 adults (ages 19-24)
- 310 adults (ages 25-44)
- 368 (ages 45-64)
- 252 seniors (ages 65+)
- 76 hospitalized
- 26 on ventilators
- 66.7% white, 22% African-American, 1.5% Asian
Dr. Smith confirmed in the 1,023 cases in Arkansas, there are 147 healthcare workers which include 16 physicians, 47 nurses and 22 CNAs. There have been 61 nursing home residents that have tested positive for COVID-19.
There have now been 18 total coronavirus deaths in Arkansas. Fourteen of the deaths in Arkansas have been over the age of 65.
1:30 p.m.
During a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson confirmed 1,023 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Gov. Hutchinson said Arkansas has distributed $3 million from AR Economic Development Commission for short term bridge loans. He is allocating another $1 million to support this. There have been 800 applications for the loans in Arkansas so far.
There have been 110,000 applications for unemployment insurance so far in Arkansas, and a total of 150,000 is expected by the end of this week.
12:30 p.m.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives the state of the state speech amid the coronavirus pandemic.
8:55 a.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Watch Tuesday's press conference here:
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Carroll County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Clay County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Dallas County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Franklin County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lafayette County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Lincoln County
- Logan County
- Lonoke County
- Miller County
- Mississippi County
- Monroe County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Ouachita County
- Perry County
- Phillips County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Prairie County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Scott County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- Sharp County
- St. Francis County
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
- Yell County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.