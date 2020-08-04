Arkansas reaches over 1,000 coronavirus cases

As of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,077 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,077 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

There have now been 18 total coronavirus deaths in Arkansas. Four of the deaths in Arkansas are in the 19-64 year-old age range. The rest are over the age of 65.

In the April 7th press conference, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. was asked if he agreed with Governor Asa Hutchinson's decision to not implement a 'stay at home' order. Scott responded by saying that he and Gov. Hutchinson have a partnership and trust between them; noting the two speak daily and sometimes even twice a day. However, he does prefer a 'stay at home' order for the City of Little Rock.

Key facts to know:

1,077 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

14,909 total tests

13,832 negative test results

18 reported deaths

237 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year





Watch Wednesday's press conference here:

Wednesday, April 8

6:55 p.m.

Six more positive COVID-19 cases were added to the ADH website, bringing the total to 1,077

5:00 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

1:50 p.m.

A pharmaceutical company has given Arkansas 100,000 tablets of an anti-malarial drug that President Donald Trump is heavily pitching as a treatment for coronavirus.

1:40 p.m.

Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 1,023 cases of COVID-19:

24 children (ages 18 and under)

69 adults (ages 19-24)

310 adults (ages 25-44)

368 (ages 45-64)

252 seniors (ages 65+)

76 hospitalized

26 on ventilators

66.7% white, 22% African-American, 1.5% Asian

Dr. Smith confirmed in the 1,023 cases in Arkansas, there are 147 healthcare workers which include 16 physicians, 47 nurses and 22 CNAs. There have been 61 nursing home residents that have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have now been 18 total coronavirus deaths in Arkansas. Fourteen of the deaths in Arkansas have been over the age of 65.

1:30 p.m.

During a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson confirmed 1,023 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Gov. Hutchinson said Arkansas has distributed $3 million from AR Economic Development Commission for short term bridge loans. He is allocating another $1 million to support this. There have been 800 applications for the loans in Arkansas so far.

There have been 110,000 applications for unemployment insurance so far in Arkansas, and a total of 150,000 is expected by the end of this week.

12:30 p.m.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives the state of the state speech amid the coronavirus pandemic.

8:55 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Watch Tuesday's press conference here:

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Arkansas County

Ashley County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Carroll County

Chicot County

Clark County

Clay County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Dallas County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Franklin County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lafayette County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Lincoln County

Logan County

Lonoke County

Miller County

Mississippi County

Monroe County

Nevada County

Newton County

Ouachita County

Perry County

Phillips County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Prairie County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Scott County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

Sharp County

St. Francis County

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

Yell County