Arkansas reports 1,210 new COVID cases, highest in 5 months for second day in a row

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Hutchinson announced the state had recorded 1,210 new COVID-19 cases— the highest the state has seen in five months.

The spike comes as the Delta variant causes numbers to reach pre-vaccine rollout numbers.

In addition to the 1,210 new positive cases, there are 11 new deaths from the virus in Arkansas as a total of 481 people are in the hospital with COVID-19; with 82 of those on ventilators.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 354,305 ( +1,210 change from yesterday )

) Total active cases: 5,932 ( +740 )

) Total deaths: 5,944 ( +11 )

) Hospitalized: 481 ( +49 )

) On ventilators: 82 ( +2 )

) Arkansans fully vaccinated: 1,005,545 (+2,445)

Thursday, July 8

Of the nearly 1,000 people that have died from COVID since mid-January in Arkansas, 99% of them were not vaccinated. Plus, most of the active cases are of people who are not fully immunized.

A sentiment shared by Gov. Asa Hutchinson is that there are not enough people getting vaccinated during this crucial time.

"Statistics and science tell a story as to what needs to be done and that means we need to keep pushing the vaccinations because that's the safest and quickest way out of this," said Governor Hutchinson.

Wednesday, July 7

"Today’s report shows the highest number of new cases in months, and hospitalizations continue to increase," Hutchinson said on Wednesday.