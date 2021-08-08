Arkansas reports new daily record of COVID-19 hospitalizations since beginning of pandemic

Monday's report of COVID-19 hospitalizations is the highest number Arkansas has seen since the pandemic began.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Monday's report of COVID-19 hospitalizations is the highest number Arkansas has seen since the pandemic began.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows Monday's report also shows a record number of Arkansans on a ventilator with the virus as well as ICU bed shortages.

Arkansas's ICU bed capacity has plummeted recently as the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread.

The ADH reported eight open ICU beds in the entire state.

Today’s report shows some very startling numbers. We saw the largest single-day increase in hospitalizations and have eclipsed our previous high of COVID hospitalizations. There are currently only eight ICU beds available in the state. Vaccinations reduce hospitalizations. pic.twitter.com/zoEvn4XCXo — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 9, 2021

Key facts to know:

New cases: 404,272 ( +995 )

Total deaths: 6,322 ( +21 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,376 (+103)

Fully immunized: 1,096,947 (+1,781)

"Today’s report shows some very startling numbers. We saw the largest single-day increase in hospitalizations and have eclipsed our previous high of COVID hospitalizations," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday.

"There are currently only eight ICU beds available in the state. Vaccinations reduce hospitalizations."

Hutchinson will be in Clinton Monday evening for a Community COVID Conversation, an event reaching out to communities throughout the state to discuss the vaccine as the state has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation.

According to ADH, 90% of COVID-19 deaths since February in Arkansas were unvaccinated and 93% of hospitalizations due to the virus since February were unvaccinated.