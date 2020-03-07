Gov. Hutchinson allows Arkansas cities ability to require masks in public

Arkansas cities will be able to adopt an ordinance which would require wearing masks in public settings, Gov. Hutchinson said.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday during his daily COVID-19 press briefing that he will sign an executive order which will allow cities in Arkansas to adopt an ordinance which would require wearing masks in public.

Hutchinson said earlier in the week he was in contact with several cities about desires to require masks.

The governor said the Arkansas Municipal League has drafted a model ordinance for cities that they can use to require residents to wear masks in public areas.

John Wilkerson with the Arkansas Municipal League said the ordinance will use law enforcement officials to educate and encourage the public of wearing masks.

Wilkerson also said the ordinance is geared towards helping businesses and that law enforcement would help businesses enforce the requirement to wear masks.