Arkansas rises to 349 positive COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 349 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Wednesday, March 25, Arkansas saw the largest increase of cases in one day with 76.

Gov. Hutchinson said the Arkansas Medical Board has been expedited the licenses for medical and healthcare professionals to meet the need and urgency of the current health crisis.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced the city of Little Rock will have an extended city-wide curfew from 9 pm. to 5 a.m.

Key facts to know:

349 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,868 total tests

1,519 negative test results

3 reported deaths

All public schools are closed until April 17

Watch Thursday's press conference here:

Thursday, March 26

4:50 p.m.:

The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 349 COVID-19 cases throughout the state. The counties with the highest numbers are:

Pulaski County: 83 positive cases

Cleburne County: 46

Faulkner County: 24

Benton County: 23

Jefferson County: 23

Conway and Maumelle have both decided to close down public playgrounds in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, among children.

3:00 p.m.:

Dr. Cam Patterson said the state has purchased personal protective equipment, which is on the way to local hospitals. That includes: 3 million N95 masks, 4 million surgical masks, 4 million gowns, 2.1 million face shields and 7 million gloves.

2:50 p.m.:

An initiative to help foster care children and parents was also announced in the press conference. The state would provide an extra $500 payment per month to foster parents in the state.

The state is also working with cities to work on providing shelter for the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.

2:40 p.m.:

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced an initiative to improve access for people and to keep hospitals open in rural areas.

Hutchinson said there will be additional pay to support nurses in rural Arkansas cities. Nurses will receive $1,000 per month and $2,000 per month for nurses that care for COVID-19 patients.

The initiative will also provide money to hospitals to provide drive-thru testing, telemedicine, and supporting workplace safety.

The plan is estimated at $116 million and would require a waiver from the federal government. Of the $116 million, $25 million of it would come from state finances.

2:30 p.m.:

The current breakdown of the 335 cases:

14 children aged 18 or younger

108 ages 65+

213 ages 19-65

41 hospitalized

A total of 42 positive cases are currently in nursing homes.

Dr. Nate Smith said there is now a third death due to COVID-19 in Arkansas. The person who passed away was in their 70s.

12:30 p.m.:

As of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 335 COVID-19 cases throughout the state and 13 recoveries.

Pulaski County currently has 83 positive cases, Cleburne County has 47, Faulkner County has 24, and Jefferson County has 23.

10:15 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health is recommending people to self quarantine at home for 14 days if they recently traveled from New York and all international locations.

They are asking those people who recently traveled to stay at home and do not have visitors and only leave if you need medical care.

8:15 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 310 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 10 total recoveries.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Lawrence County

Lincoln County

Lonoke County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Sebastian County

Searcy County

Sevier County

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County